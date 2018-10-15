Destiny 2: Forsaken will include previous expansions, starting tomorrow

Destiny 2 players who haven't yet waded into the waters of the expansions will have a little more incentive to do so beginning tomorrow, October 16, when Bungie will begin bundling the Curse of Osiris and Warmind DLCs with Destiny 2: Forsaken.

Piling everything into a single package will "make it less complicated for other Guardians to begin their journey in Forsaken," Bungie said. "Every player of Destiny 2 who has yet to touch down on the Tangled Shore will need only the Forsaken upgrade. Our hope is that this will eliminate some of the questions that confront a player as they try to join our party."

As for the obvious question that people who have already joined the party are going to ask, everyone who played Forsaken prior to October 16 will be given the "Veterans of the Hunt" bundle including a unique emblem and shader, the Knife Trick and Coin Flip exotic emotes, and a pack of consumables.

The bundle is expected to be ready to go in early December, although it sounds like the emotes may take a little longer: Bungie said they'll be available on the Eververse store "sometime in the future."

October 16 will also see the kickoff of Destiny 2's Halloween-like Festival of the Lost event. Check out the new trailer below.