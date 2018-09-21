Destiny 2: Forsaken players find easy new way to loot chest in the Last Wish raid

Nearly a week before the release of Last Wish, Destiny 2: Forsaken's new raid, players not only found a way into the raid area and up to a raid chest, they also happened upon a sketchy method to repeatedly loot the chest, with some players obtaining full raid gear sets before Last Wish was even released. Now that the raid is actually out, players have focused their secret-hunting efforts on the mysterious Wall of Wishes found at the start of the raid, and after a little tinkering they've uncovered an easy, legitimate way to loot a raid chest. It doesn't reward powerful gear, but it is a fun and fast way to nab some Last Wish weapons and armor.

Per the above video from Ninja Pups, all you need to do is enter the correct Wall of Wishes code and then navigate a few jumps. To reach the Wall of Wishes, enter the raid as normal and make your way through the crystal cave at the start. But instead of turning right into the lair of Kalli, the Corrupted, continue straight and look for some mossy platforms. The first once can't be seen until you jump out a bit, but it's there. Follow these platforms up until you find the Wall of Wishes.

Reddit user Tiredness has compiled all known Wall of Wishes codes in this infographic . For this particular raid chest, you're going to want to enter the code for the fourth wish. Shoot the buttons on the wall until the correct symbol appears in each. Equip two primary weapons to speed this process up—scout rifles with large mags work well. Don't worry about ammo—you'll get a refill when you're running low. And be careful not to step on the middle plate prematurely, otherwise you'll reset all the buttons and be forced to start over.

Step on the middle plate after entering the complete code and you'll be 'killed.' You'll then respawn in front of the second boss in Last Wish, Shuro Chi, the Corrupted. The chest in question is a relatively short walk from the spawn point for Shuro Chi. Turn straight around, head right and follow the linear path until you wind up under a bridge. Jump up to the bridge's broken buttress and make your way to its second pillar. From there, head toward the third pillar, and jump down right before you get there. The chest is tucked away in a small nook halfway down the third pillar. Refer to Ninja Pup's video if you get lost. You can also view the most important points along the path via the screenshots below.

The first mossy platform is just to the left of Kalli's door.

Turn around at Shuro Chi's door and head through this crystal cave.

Next, look for this smaller crystal cave past a few trees.