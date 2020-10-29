Destiny 2 director finally gives fashion fans the news they needed

(Image credit: Bungie)

Relax, fashion nerds. It's going to be fine. We've known for some time that Destiny 2 is going to be getting a new transmog system sometime in Year 4, but crucially we haven't had a clear sense of how it's actually going to work. Thankfully, the most important question was cleared up today by director Luke Smith, who was appearing on the Twitch Weekly show.

Addressing the fact that most of us are currently at Vault capacity because we've been hoarding so many items until details of the transmog system could be clarified, Smith explained that we don't have to worry and can begin deleting stuff now.

"You're not going to [need] the copy in your inventory," he explained. "You can just delete all that shit. We're going to scrape your account data, and the things that are eligible for transmog will be things that you've collected across your journey. It's not going to be what you have at the moment. So, as you're getting ready for Beyond Light, if you want to just delete a bunch of old shit that you were keeping 'cause you want to look sweet—this old Ego Talon IV Warlock helmet, still probably my favorite in the game—I can delete that, I don't need to keep that around."

Smith is clearly wrong about the best Warlock helmet, which is—of course—the Eimin-Tin Ritual Mask. But the good news is I'm going to now be able to wear that all the time, forever, and gear variety be damned.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, transmog in MMOs essentially lets one piece of gear look like another, whilst retaining its original perks, stats, and so on. The idea is that players don't have to be forced into wearing fugly gear in order to min max, but can instead express our unique personalities via the medium of precisely chosen armor pieces. "Why yes, that is the spinal column of an alien wish dragon on my arm, how did you know?"

As an inveterate lover of playing dress-up with my space soldiers, this is some of the best news I've heard in this otherwise accursed year. It's still not entirely clear when the new transmog system will arrive—as far as I'm aware, it will be some time after November's Beyond Light expansion—but it's good to know that we can start dismantling gear with impunity.

For anyone interested, I shall now post my current hot lewks below. As you can see I favour muted but bold colour schemes, with a touch of medieval/horror inspiration. And for more information on upcoming changes to Destiny 2's economy and systems, check out the latest This Week at Bungie update.

On my Hunter I've gone for a blend of Eastern mysticism with sci-fi green glows to create an ominous scout kinda vibe. I particularly like the helmet, which is from Iron Banner, because it complements the Dragon's Shadow chest piece so perfectly. (Image credit: Bungie)

Vampire vibes on my Voidwalker Warlock. To be honest I usually run Karnstein Armlets with this build, for pure fashion purposes the Sanguine Alchemy chestpiece is unreal. (Image credit: Bungie)