Destiny 2 is reportedly getting cross-saving

Update: Kotaku cites multiple sources who say that cross-play is real, and will be revealed tomorrow along with an announcement that Destiny 2 will be coming to Google's Stadia games streaming service.

Original story: Bungie will announce the next chapter of Destiny 2 tomorrow, which a datamine suggests will see us returning to the Moon, and it looks like the Shadowkeep expansion will also be accompanied by the addition of cross-saving.

Posted on Reset Era and Twitter, it's the words "cross save" in front of a logo and not much more, but the addition would certainly make sense. Players have been asking for it for a while, and more and more games are breaking down the barriers between platforms, from Fortnite to Dauntless.

I started playing Destiny 2 on PC, but most of the people I want to play with are on PS4. Instead of starting all over again, I just gave up. There are too many games I'm trying to juggle (and too much busywork in Destiny 2 as it is) to do that again. So I just stopped playing. Maybe I'll pick it up again if jumping ship to another platform is an option.

If the leaks are accurate, we'll find out more about Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and cross-saving during tomorrow's announcement.

Cheers, PCGamesN.