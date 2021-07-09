Demon Slayer manga gets a game adaption this October, and it's coming to PC

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first appeared as a manga in February 2016, but has since received an anime adaptation and a film. Set in early 20th century Japan, it follows the adventures of brother and sister duo Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado, who are drawn into a secret society called the Demon Slayer Corps which, as you can probably guess, is no friend of demons, no siree.

It's been a well-received adaptation of a well-received manga, and now it's becoming a game. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles will release on October 15 via Steam, and in solo mode the game will closely follow the events of at least two episodes, namely 'Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc' and 'Mugen Train Arc', according to the PlayStation blog .

The game is developed by CyberConnect2 of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Azura's Wrath fame—they've also done a bunch of Naruto games. The Dragon Slayer game trailer above shows Tanjiro beating the ever-hecking love out of a series of demons, but you'll also be able to play as other characters from the series as well. "While Tanjiro has a basic skillset with high controllability, Zenitsu’s and Inosuke’s fighting styles are different," so reads Aniplex's Toshiyuki Kanazawa. "Zenitsu uses his speed to his advantage, employing his only skill in a way that allows for continuous attacks. Inosuke has high offensive capabilities and impressive charging skill."

It looks like fighting will very much be the name of the game here, so don't expect an RPG outing reminiscent of Kakarot. Still, fans of the anime should be pleased upon its release in October.