Dell’s 4K laser projector throws a 130-inch image at 120Hz with HDR

Even the largest computer monitors can't compete in sheer size with a projector setup. Case in point, Dell's new 4K laser projector (S718QL) can beam a 100-inch image from just 4 inches away, or a 130-inch image from less than 9 inches away, all in glorious 4K (3840x2160) with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Dell is primarily targeting professionals giving presentations in a board room and educators projecting content in a classroom setting, either of which can present files from a USB drive without a PC. It also supports up to four different input devices simultaneously, which be connected wirelessly through your home or office network. However, the high resolution and fast refresh rate will resonate with some gamers who are looking for big screen gaming. High dynamic range (HDR) is supported here, too.

One advantage that applies across the board is not having to replace the lamp, because there isn't one. Dell says the S718QL has multiple redundant laser banks that can last up to a decade, and by then we might all be looking back and laughing at how we use to game at 'only' 8K.

Based on the S718QL's spec sheet, Dell's newest project should be capable of beaming ultra bright images—brightness is rated at 5,000 lumen. It also has a 100,000:1 contrast ratio in high contrast mode, and a 1,300:1 typical contrast ratio.

The projects brings audio to the scene by way of two built-in 6W multimedia speakers. Users can also wirelessly stream sound to a Bluetooth-compatible speaker system or soundbar.

Connectivity options include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 1.4a

1 s RS232 (9-in D-sub)

1 x RJ45

3 x USB-A (one is powered)

1 x SPDIF output

1 x 3.5mm output

Dell says its 4K laser projector will be available to purchase on its website July 19 for $6,000.