Did you spot these Death Stranding celebrity cameos?

What celebrities make up the Death Stranding cast? Death Stranding is full of surprises, with numerous celebrity appearances among them. Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Mads Mikkelsen and co. were all revealed way ahead of the game’s release, so their part in Death Stranding should be common knowledge by now.

But what other household names can be found across the wastes of this post-apocalyptic America? These famous folks play in-game 'Preppers', characters who live alone in bunkers with their families awaiting your deliveries. In the real world, they are famous friends of Kojima 3D-scanned into the game at his company's studio. There are a number of unexpected guests to get through, so read on for the definitive list of every celebrity cameo in Death Stranding.

All Death Stranding cameos

Ludens Fan: Geoff Keighley

Geoff Keighley is a journalist and media personality in the videogames industry, famous for his 'The Final Hours of…' making of reports and most recently as the face of The Game Awards.

Musician: Daichi Miura

Daichi Miura is a Japanese singer and dancer known for the opening theme of Kamen Rider Ex-Aid “EXCITE” and Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s “Blizzard”. in the game he gives Sam a harmonica to soothe BB.

Engineer: Junji Ito

Junji Ito is a popular manga artist behind iconic works of horror such as Tomie, Gyo, and Uzumaki, itself a deeply unnerving series about a town full of citizens driven insane by symbolic spirals.

Craftsman: Herman Hulst

Herman Hulst is the Managing Director of Guerrilla Games, creators of console-exclusive series Horizon: Zero Dawn and Killzone. The engine used for Zero Dawn, Decima, was used by Kojima Productions to create Death Stranding. Hulst provides Horizon-themed holograms including Aloy and a giant Tallneck.

The Wandering MC: Conan O’ Brien

Conan O’ Brien is an American talk show host, comedian, and writer most famous for his work on The Simpsons. His TV show Conan regularly features up-and-coming videogames and related industry personalities.

Thomas Southerland: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright is the esteemed English director of the hilarious Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy featuring Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End. His later work includes the Michael Cera-led film adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Marvel’s Ant-Man, and most recently, Baby Driver.

Collector: Hirokazu Hamamura

Hirokazu Hamamura is the former editor of Japanese magazine Famitsu Weekly and the President & CEO of Enterbrain and Famitsu group, who publish videogames magazines and software like RPG Maker in Japan.

Death Stranding on PC (Image credit: Kojima Productions) The Death Stranding PC release date isn't until early summer 2020, but we're getting a head start with the console version to give you the best advice ahead of the PC launch.

Film Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Jordan Vogt-Roberts is a TV and film director with an excellent beard and responsible for the charming indie flick The Kings of Summer, and Kong: Skull Island. He has created videogame adverts and currently serves as the director of the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie, which is currently without a cast.

Alex Weatherstone: Errolson Hugh

Errolson Hugh is the fashion designer behind Berlin studio ACRONYM. He created a number of pieces related to Death Stranding ahead of its launch, including the J1A-GT Jacket based on Sam’s in-game outfit.

Veteran Porter: Sam Lake

Sam Lake is a prolific videogame writer and founding member of Finnish studio Remedy Entertainment. Lake contributed his skills in scriptwriting and design to Max Payne, Alan Wake, Quantum Break, and Control. This is clearly Kojima’s Remedy-related Easter egg after he contributed voice work to a secret in Control earlier in 2019.

Phillip North: Tommy Wirkola

Tommy Wirkola is a Norwegian director famous for the horror comedy Dead Snow and 2013’s Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters. He is currently writing the film adaptation of Mark Ward’s dark comic series Irredeemable with Adam McKay in the director’s seat.

The Novelist’s Son: Manabu Makime

Manabu Makime is a Japanese novelist and essayist famous for his books The Fantastic Deer-Man and Princess Toyotomi, works which have since been adapted for film and TV.