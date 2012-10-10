Dead Space 3 screenshots show serene space drifting, demoralizing graffiti

Dead Space 3's Isaac Clarke isn't averse to staying in shape while combating the nightmarish forces of OH GOD WHY. All it takes is a suitable trigger for cranking up the cardio -- in this case, a friendly message of discouragement adorned upon a wall in "revulsion red" color. Off Isaac goes, soaking in a spiritually cleansing (and oxygen-depriving) spacewalk after hurling himself out the nearest airlock. A short followup jog through a hallway seemingly ripped directly from a laser tag arena keeps that pulse pumping. Check out shots from Isaac's refreshing regimen below.