Dead Rising studio Capcom Vancouver has been closed

Following a press release issued earlier today in which Capcom revealed "the termination of development projects" at Capcom Vancouver, the publisher confirmed in a statement sent to Kotaku that the studio will be closed completely early next year.

"As a result of reviewing titles in development at Capcom Vancouver, Capcom has decided to cancel the development projects at this studio and will concentrate development of major titles in Japan," a company rep told the site. "A skeleton crew will remain until January 2019 to finalize closure operations and logistics."

Dead Rising 4, released in late 2016, was good fun, but the 2017 mobile game Puzzle Fighter was less well-received. Capcom Vancouver endured major layoffs earlier this year, although a Capcom rep said at the time that "the team is continuing to work hard to support the recent release of Puzzle Fighter for mobile and is dedicated to its flagship Dead Rising series." Puzzle Fighter was removed from app stores on July 1, however, and the servers were shut down on July 31.

Rumors of a new Dead Rising game surfaced in mid-2017, but the future of the series is now up in the air. "We appreciate the hard work and contributions of all the studio team members in creating unforgettable gameplay experiences for the Dead Rising series and Puzzle Fighter," the rep said.