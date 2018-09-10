Dead or Alive 6 release date set for February

Koei Tecmo announced yesterday that Dead or Alive 6 will release worldwide February 15, 2019. That includes a Steam release, and though this isn't the first Dead or Alive game to come to PC, we're hoping it's a bit better than Dead or Alive 5: Last Round.

Those who participate in the "Early Purchase Bonus program" on Steam, which I have to assume is a fancy way to say 'pre-order the game,' will receive a bonus costume for Kasumi, as well as an extra playable character, Nyotengu.

If you want to know more about the latter, her Fandom wiki page spends just a little too long describing the particulars of her appearance, though I suppose that is consistent with DoA's themes. Seriously, though, check out this paragraph exclusively dedicated to Nyotengu's hair:

"Her dark bluish hair is intricately done, with perfect straight cut style bangs and perfectly cut hime side-locks. Unusually, the rest of her side-locks are left uncut and long, and tied to the sides with topknot style bands on the tops. The rest of her hair is worn in perfectly straight cut pigtails which she wraps up, and she wears geisha and oiran style hair decorations. She can also wear her near bottom length hair loose, however, her long side-locks are kept adorned, aside from in Extreme 3 where she has the option to where her side-locks unadorned. Her hair color is altered in certain DLCs, as well as the actual style; In her Fairy Tail DLC, she receives uncovered hair buns with her loose hair for example, and she wears her hair short and curled inward in her 2016 Halloween DLC, and she wears a short grey white hairstyle in her Aquaplus DLC."

If you want to experience multiple perfectly-cut sections of hair, DoA 6 pre-orders should become available on the Steam store at some point in the near future. As always, we recommend a 'wait-and-see' approach, tempting as adorned side-locks may be.