DayZ patch notes are weird, new experimental build coming Monday

Dean Hall has posted the details about an experimental build of DayZ he and his team have been preparing over the last two weeks. It might be the first patch to have ever balanced a game's “stomach capacity.” DayZ is weird.

Here are a few other changes in the upcoming build that underline what a strange and terrifying game DayZ is:



“Saline transfusion doesn't refill full blood.”



“Charcoal and Tetracycline tablets won't give sick badge if you aren't actually sick.”



“Players can't pile backpacks inside of other backpacks, backpack-inception style. You can only put one backpack inside of another backpack if the backpack that is being put inside is empty.”



Notable additions to the build are the ability to edit the character's name in the main menu, the coastal harbor town of Svetloyarsk (and surrounding areas), and a sawed-off shotgun recipe. Oh, and you can also pick berries now. The thought of some player leisurely picking berries on an island filled with zombies and deranged maniacs chasing each other around with axes somehow manages to make DayZ even scarier.

Overall, aside from bug fixes and balancing changes, it seems as if this build will lower your chances of finding firearms in the game, with the number of .357 Pythons and M4A1 rifles spawning lowered.

This experimental build should arrive on Monday, January 20. You can try it by going to DayZ's Steam application settings and choosing the “beta branch.” Be warned though, only a few number of servers run the experimental build, so they'll be harder to get into. Once it looks like the new build doesn't break everything about the game, it will be made available to everyone. You can find the full patch notes here .

If you want to observe the madness, be sure to check out the videos of our PC Gamer UK staff being hunted by the internet .