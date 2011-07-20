Dawn of War 2: Retribution patch buffs Orks, Ulthwe DLC out now

Orks are the winners of the latest Dawn of War 2: Retribution patch. The greenskins get a series of health buffs across the board, making those vast, snot coloured mobs even more intimidating. Love them or hate them, you won't be able to kill them quite as easily as you could yesterday.

In fact, every race has received balance tweaks, and a sizeable list of bugs have been quietly taken out back and shot with a plasma pistol. You'll find the full patch notes below, nabbed from the Dawn of War 2 Retribution forums . On a related side note, the Eldar Ulthwe DLC mentioned yesterday is available now on the Steam store for £4.99 / $7.50.

Map Changes



Fixed an issue on 4P Golgotha Depths that prevented Chaos spawning in the 4th position from entering the building in the back corner

Fixed an issue on 4P Selenon Fissure that caused some units to get stuck in places by teleport or knockback that were not in playable areas

Fixed an issue on 6P Calderis Refinery that caused some units to get stuck in places by teleport or knockback that were not in playable areas

Bug Fixes



Dark Flames now do flamer_ability_pvp from flamer_pvp

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to cast smite multiple times

All Chaos worship modifiers are now exclusive

Ravener Alpha no longer fires while making tunnels

Plague Marine death explosion no longer gives a damage modifier

Tyranid Mycetic Spores no longer reinforces allied units

Fixed an issue that allowed the Lord General to cast med kits multiple times

Wraithguard tooltip changed to “Heavy Infantry” from “Super Heavy Infantry”

Ogryns tooltip changed to “Super Heavy Infantry” from “Heavy Infantry”

Reduced the chance of abilities to misfire

Improved squad plans of units with flamers so that the squad will retain unit coherency

Improved squad plans of units with missiles so that the squad will retain unit coherency

Ork Burna Melee cooldown changed from 1 to 0

Fixed an issue that allowed units to take damage when under the effects of “Angels of Death”

Fixed an issue that allowed Nobs to take damage when under the effect of “Frenzy”

Hellfury damage type changed to flame_ability_pvp from flamer_pvp

Force Commander's Power Sword now shows proper weapon decorator

Inquisitor's Holy Brazier now shows proper weapon decorator

Chaos Lord Blood Maul now shows proper weapon decorator

Sluggas when upgraded with Nob leader now shows proper weapon decorator

Plague Marine's Plague Sword now shows proper weapon decorator

Warlock's Witchblade of Kurnous now shows proper weapon decorator

Commissar Lord's Power Sword now shows proper weapon decorator

Ork Stormboyz now show proper weapon decorator

Warboss Bosspole no longer stacks HP on the Warboss

Balance Changes

ORK



Slugga Nob Upgrade now increases HP of Sluggas by 10% and increase move speed by 1

Use Your Choppas Red cost increased from 75 to 100

Mek Boy HP increased from 540 to 600

Loota Tank HP increased from 550 to 650

Tankbusters HP increased from 800 to 850

Bommaboyz no longer causes knockback on retreat

SPACE MARINES



Techmarine Plasma Overcharge ability now reduces the damage of the plasma gun from 30% to 50%

Techmarine Artificer Armor health regeneration reduced from 0.5 to 0.35

Predator HP increased from 600 to 700

Librarian 'Smite' damage reduced from 25 to 20

Tactical Marines HP reduced from 350 to 330

Apothecary Combat Stimulants damage increase lowered to 25% from 40%

CHAOS



Touch of Nurgle damage reduced from 75 to 37.5

Chaos Predator HP increased from 660 to 770

Bloodcrusher cost increase from 350/45 to 350/60

Touch of Nurgle Knockback changed from Ability to Weapon

TYRANIDS



Lictor Hero Infiltrate mechanics are mirrored to the Kommando Hero

Lictor Hero Feeder Tendrills wargear cost increased from 125/25 to 125/35

Spore Mine Drop Global cost increased from 100 red to 175 red

Zoanthrope Focus blast now deals weapon knockback from ability knockback

Ravener Hero Tunnel build time increased from 6 seconds to 10

Ravener Hero Burrow trap recharge time increased from 5 seconds to 20 seconds

Ravener now needs to be loaded into the tunnel after it constructs it

ELDAR



Farseer Armor of Fortune regeneration bonus reduced from 0.5 to 0.35

Farseer's Guide cooldown decreased from 85 seconds to 30 seconds

Farseer's Guide only works on infantry now

Farseer's Timefield speed reduction penalty changed from 70% to 50%

Fire Prism HP increased from 450 to 500

Webway gates HP increased from 350 to 450

IMPERIAL GUARD