Dawn of War 2: Retribution lets you play as Orks

Relic have just announced the second stand-alone expansion for Dawn of War 2. I'm going to tell you lots of things about it. But here are two important facts. One, you play as orks in the new campaign. Two, it'll be out in the first quarter of next year. But that's not the whole picture. See below for a series of images lovingly crafted into full motion video. TRAILER FOR GREAT JUSTICE.

You can play the campaign from several race perspectives. It's a multi-race campaign and Orks are the first race to be confirmed. DoW 2 producer Jeff Lydell's explains that it'll have a bunch of races.

“We all love the Blood Ravens here at Relic Entertainment, but there are also a lot of fans of the other races and armies out there so we decided that Retribution should allow the player the freedom to experience the campaign from the perspective they select.”

The press release also explains that "Retribution allows the player to select the race of their choosing in a battle to determine the very survival or destruction of the entire sector." Which is quite a responsibility.

It's also confirmed that there'll be an entirely new playable faction. Now that's interesting. If they're just talking about the Dawn of War II series, they've only done Space Marines, Chaos, Eldar, Orks, and Tyranids - which leaves the Dark Eldar, Imperial Guard, Tau, and the Necrons. Necrons please. Robots are best. It'll ship with new units and maps as well, and should come out at the start of next year. We'll bring you more info as Evan cruelly extracts it from captured THQ underlings. Enough words! MOVING PICTURES.