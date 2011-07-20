Popular

Darksiders 2 trailer shows Death in action

By

The first bit of in-game footage of Darksiders 2 has been spotted by VG247 , showing Death's fighting style. He's much, much faster than War from the first game, and has a wide range of weapons hidden about his person. He switches between a pair of scythe blades, a normal scythe, a bloody massive scythe, a hammer and various purple energy attacks as he combos his way through a helpless room of demons. The plot of the second game will run alongside the first , but the locations we'll be fighting through will be up to twice the size. Darksiders 2 is due out next year.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments