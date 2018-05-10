Darkest Dungeon The Color of Madness DLC release date set

Darkest Dungeon will again lead us into the depths of depravity next month, with the launch of its The Color of Madness DLC. Due on June 19, Miller's farm is the player's place of pilgrimage this time round—where a belligerent alien race has set up shop on the outskirts of the Hamlet.

The Farmstead marks the expansion's new region, The Miller "and his loyal workmen" mark its new enemy faction, and the wave-based Endless Quest mark its new mode. Bosses include The Miller, the comet itself, and the ominous-sounding Thing From the Stars. On name alone, I don't fancy that last one at all.

Back at base, The Color of Madness introduces four new District buildings, while the Jeweler now pedals new trinkets. "Put your gold away," reads this Steam Community update, "he trades only in Comet Shards." The Farmstead is also littered with new collectable Curios.

"Some hateful shard of alien origin has streaked through the night sky, crashing into the old Miller’s farm on the outskirts of the Hamlet," adds the post. "Those unfortunate enough to witness the Comet’s arrival have been blinded by what they can only describe as a shifting, ephemeral hue of damnably abrasive intensity. There has been no word from the farm in a fortnight, save for the unearthly groaning that echoes from the ruin of the mill."

Darkest Dungeon's The Color of Madness DLC is due June 19, 2018 and will cost $4.99/your regional equivalent. In the meantime, here's a handful of the cave-crawler's best player-made mods.