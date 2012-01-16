Dark Souls PC petition gets Namco Bandai's attention

The petition to support a PC version of Dark Souls has twigged Namco Bandai's attention. Late last week, the Namco Bandai admin who encouraged fans to start a Dark Souls PC petition reported back to say "I honestly wasn't expecting such a massive support. My boss(es) even came to talk to me about this, after it explodes all around the world."

"If you wanted to have the attention of Namco Bandai Games, now you have it," he says.

The Dark Souls petition currently has 77,356 signatures. It'll probably need quite a lot more than that to convince Namco to fund a port, but you never know. The number of supporters continues to grow.