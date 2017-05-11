Dark Souls 3 patch targets multiple weapon buffs

Due to be deployed tomorrow from 9am BST/1am PST, Dark Souls 3's patch 1.14 buffs a number of its weapons—either by making them more powerful, or reducing the stats required to use them.

Take the Ringed Knight Paired Greatswords, for example. While this weapon's now got reduced rotation capabilities, its also consumes less stamina and wields greater attack power. The Call to Stone skill attached to Ledo's Great Hammer is also more powerful, while its motion cancel speed has also been upped.

Likewise, the skill attached to the Quakestone Hammer in now more powerful, and the Farron Greatsword has increased attack power and decreased stamina consumption. The Darkdrift sword also requires less energy to use and its cancel speed is now quicker; and the Bloodlust now has increased bleeding attack power.

Other weapons subject to buffs are the Astora Straight Sword, the Aquamarine Dagger's Crystal Blade, the Repeating Crossbow and the Sunlight Straight Sword—the latter of which has its strength and dexterity requirements lowered.

Naturally, the update brings with it a few nerfs too—combining the Lothric War Banner's Art and the Aquamarine Dagger no longer results in continuous FP replenishment , for example—and a typical amount of bug fixes. Check out the sum of that over here.

In other Souls news, James reported this week that all three Dark Souls games have been turned into movies by a YouTube fan channel, which is really cool if a wee bit disjointed at times.