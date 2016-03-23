Dark Souls 3 launch trailer reveals new horrors

[Update: Our review of Dark Souls 3 is up! Read it here.]

Dark Souls 3 releases in Japan tomorrow. If you need to live vicariously until it comes our way on April 12, the Japanese launch trailer is out—in English, helpfully.

There are a number of new and properly monstrous enemies on show. Miyazaki must have been dredging the darkest trenches of his mind to come up with this roster. Should you want the full force of the horror, of course, you're better off not watching. I mean, if I were about to be cut down by a gigantic mud crab, I wouldn't want to know about it.

