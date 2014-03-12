Dark Souls 2 launch trailer appears well ahead of the PC release

Oh Dark Souls, you perpetual tease. Namco Bandai have unleashed the Dark Souls 2 launch trailer, which makes sense, because the console release is this week. For those of us wanting to play the game on PC, its brutal delights will be hidden away until the end of next month. Hopefully we can make it through those extra weeks without devolving into maddened undead husks.

As for the trailer itself, it's also a bit of a tease. It's entirely CGI, which, on the one hand, is a bit of a strange move for a launch trailer; but on the other, means that you'll be relatively safe from spoilers.

Dark Souls 2 is out April 25th. While you wait, camp out at your nearest bonfire and read Ben's interview with the game's co-director Yui Tanimura .