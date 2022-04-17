D&D Direct to reveal future of series, including videogames

Audio player loading…

Dungeons & Dragons is promising a "jam-packed" show this week, as D&D Direct returns on April 21, 2022 at 9 AM PT (5 PM BST). The show will go over everything happening in the world of D&D, both in 2022 and beyond, showcasing "books, video games, entertainment, and more."

It's almost certain that Baldur's Gate 3 will feature at some point, maybe some Dark Alliance 2, and probably more, like that third-person open-world game that Hidden Path Entertainment is developing. Expect forthcoming D&D adventure anthology Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel to feature prominently.

You can watch D&D Direct on the Wizards of the Coast website, as well as on YouTube and Twitch.

Wizards of the Coast parent company Hasbro is on a roll licensing out D&D, and recently made a huge investment in the brand by purchasing the officially-licensed D&D online platform D&D Beyond to the tune of $146 million, bringing D&D's primary digital presence in-house. Rumors swirling around that acquisition say that it's a sign of D&D's more digitally-enabled future, as playing D&D on your PC gets more popular every year.