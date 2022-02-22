Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is coming to PC this year

Audio player loading…

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance was an action-RPG spin-off initially released only on consoles that finally came to PC late last year. Its sequel—made by Black Isle Studios rather than the first game's developer Snowblind Studios, though using the same engine—will be following it to PC this year, as Black Isle have announced on Twitter.

No relation to Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, the 2021 co-op game that received some pretty mixed reactions, and honestly not that much like the Baldur's Gate RPGs by BioWare or Larian's sequel to them, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 came out on ye olde PlayStation 2 and Xbox back in 2004. A couch co-op staple, it let players choose from five characters rather than the original's three: a human barbarian, dwarf rogue, drow monk, elf necromancer, and human cleric, with two secret bonus characters who could be unlocked.

Dark Alliance 2 added more NPCs and interactions to the first game's combat-heavy formula, but was still very much a hack-and-slash experience despite being technically based on D&D's then-current third edition rules. Though never considered a masterpiece, it's nice that completists will finally get to play it on PC, and presumably the Steam version will support Remote Play Together like the previous one did.