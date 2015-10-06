Cyberpunk 2077 will be even bigger than The Witcher 3

CD Projekt pledged earlier this year to keep quiet about its next RPG project, Cyberpunk 2077, and so far it's done a good job of sticking to that promise. Recently, however, visual effects artist Jose Teixeira let slip that it's going to be a big game—even bigger than The Witcher 3.

"Cyberpunk is far bigger than anything else that CD Projekt Red has done before," Teixeira told MCV. "Far, far bigger. We're really stepping into the unknown in terms of complexity and size and problems we encounter."

That sounds mildly alarming, like the sort of thing Brent Spiner might say upon learning that the Earth is being invaded by hostile aliens. Fortunately, Teixeira said The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which was a massive undertaking in its own right, helped prepare the studio to take on such an enormous job.

"If anything, working on The Witcher 3 was a really good and often brutal learning experience. Cyberpunk is going to benefit greatly from it. I can almost guarantee it," he said. "I have a lot of things that I want to change and do better the next time around, and I can guarantee that almost everyone in that studio has something that they go, 'I did this this time, next time I can do it differently, I can do it better'."

Alas, there's still no hint of a release date, although Teixeira said the studio is aiming to have it out by 2077. I suspect he wasn't being entirely serious.