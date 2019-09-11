Cyberpunk 2077 video goes 'behind the scenes' of the E3 cinematic trailer

CD Projekt has released a new "behind the scenes" trailer showcasing some of the work that went into making the big Keanu Reeves-revealing Cyberpunk 2077 cinematic that debuted at E3.

It's not a detailed look into the creative process: The video is really just a fast cut of the cinematic set to cyber-music, with assets in various states of completion that illustrate things like textures being layered onto objects. But there's also a closeup look at Dexter DeShawn's facial animations that's very impressive, and a few clips of motion capture that play out beside the cinematic counterpart, including Jackie's death scene and V's fight with DeShawn's goon.

The video only hints at the amount of work that goes into making a game (and a trailer) of this scope, but it's fun to see how all the pieces come together—like the way a mo-cap actor slipping off the edge of a table becomes a frantic slide across the hood of a getaway car as bullets go whizzing by. And maybe it's best not to go too deep on it just yet—don't want to spoil the magic before the game is even out.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled for release on April 16, 2020. CD Projekt recently committed to adding multiplayer sometime after that.