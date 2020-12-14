How to get the highest score in Cyberpunk 2077's Shoot to Thrill quest

Wondering how to get the highest score during the Cyberpunk 2077 Shoot To Thrill sidequest? Once you've started Act 2 in the main story, you'll receive a call from Wilson—remember the guy that gave you the Cyberpunk 2077 Dying Night pistol at the beginning of the game? Yep, it's the same guy, but this time he's organised a shooting competition and is inviting you to take part.

It's not as easy as it might first appear either, especially if you stick to the normal shooting range etiquette. So if you're having problems getting the highest score and winning the prize, read on to find out how to win the shooting gallery during the Cyberpunk 2077 Shoot to Thrill side quest.

Cyberpunk 2077 Shoot to Thrill first place reward: How to get the highest score

You'll receive a call from Wilson a little while after starting Act 2. When you answer the phone, be sure say that you'll take part in his shooting competition, then head back to Wilson's gun store in your apartment building. Talk to Wilson to get things started. Head into the shooting range to get set up. You should shoot as many targets as you can during the time limit and you'll need to beat the score of the five other NPCs there to get first place. So, how do you do it?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You'll need to score more than 40 to win. If you pay attention to what Wilson says, you don't need to stick to the targets in your row so shoot your neighbour's targets to grab extra points. The points are given for how many times you hit the target, so you can hit the same target a few times. The best way I found was to use the fastest firing pistol that I had—in this case, the Dying Night Pistol that I obtained from Wilson earlier—and aim low on the targets to allow for recoil and ensure each additional shot will also hit the mark.

And that's it. If you get a score above 40 in the 60 second time limit, you'll be rewarded with the M-10AF Lexington pistol.