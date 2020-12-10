Where should you send Jackie's remains in Cyberpunk 2077?

Can you save Jackie in Cyberpunk 2077? Spoiler alert! Unfortunately not, and you have the heartbreaking job of deciding where to send his remains. It's an emotional decision to make after the relationship you've built with him over the course of the prologue, but it's time to decide where your best bud is heading next. It's worth noting that there's a slight delay between making your decision, and getting to see the outcome as you have some other things to focus on, but it doesn't take long to get back on track.

Obviously, this is a huge spoiler if you haven't yet completed the Heist mission, but you should already know what happened there. There's no point going back and trying to save him. Believe me, I've tried. You can have a hand in what happens to Jackie's body next though. Here's where you can send the Cyberpunk 2077 Jackie Welles remains, how each choice pans out afterwards, and how you can get his motorcycle.

Cyberpunk 2077 Jackie Welles: Where to send his body

After Delamain asks you where he should send Jackie's remains, here are the choices you have and how they pan out:

Nowhere. Wait for me here.

Take him home, to his family.

Take him to Vik Vektor's clinic.

Just… give me a minute. (This can be chosen before picking one of the above options).

Choosing Nowhere. Wait for me here and send him home to his family, have the same immediate outcome. You'll unlock the Heroes side quest shortly after starting Act 2. Once you leave your apartment, Mama Welles will message you and ask you to call her. Speak to her and she'll invite you to an ofrenda for Jackie, which is like a wake where his friends and family can celebrate his life.

You go to the El Coyote Cojo bar to speak to Mama Welles in person, and you can take the keys to Jackie's garage to find an item that you can leave for him at the ofrenda. It's here that you can speak to Misty and learn more about Jackie's life and interests. There are a few items to choose between in his garage, and you have the opportunity to deliver a little speech about him at the service.

You can also Take him to Vik Vektor's clinic. This choice is the most mysterious as it results in Jackie's body being taken from the clinic by a group of Corpos. You won't be around when his remains are moved, but the next time you speak to Vik Vektor he'll inform you of the news.

In Act 2, just after leaving your apartment, Mama Welles messages you to let you know that she sent you something that belonged to Jackie. The package is outside your apartment, but more on that below. Call Mama Welles to talk to her briefly.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

How to get Jackie's bike

Regardless of the choice you make, Mama Welles will offer you Jackie's motorcycle, so you don't have to worry about missing out.

If you attended the ofrenda, you can chat with other attendees after the service. Walk around the bar to interact with a couple of members of the Valentinos, Padre, and the bartender. These are all optional objectives, but it's nice to stick around to talk to everyone. When you're ready, speak to Mama Welles. She offers you the keys to Jackie's motorcycle. After taking the keys, the bike is automatically added to your vehicles list. Hold V to call your vehicle and select Jackie's Arch from the list. You can choose not to take the keys, and Mama Welles will simply keep them. I wouldn't advise choosing this option as you'll need another vehicle at this point in the game.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you sent Jackie's remains to Vik Vektor you won't be invited to the ofrenda, but you'll still receive the keys to the bike. After reading Mama Welles' message, check the package outside your apartment. You're now free to call Jackie's Arch from your list of vehicles.