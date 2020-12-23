Cyberpunk 2077 patch fixes the corrupted save game bug

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC went a lot more smoothly than it did on consoles: It was buggy as hell for sure, but not such a serious mess that it had to be delisted from any storefronts. But a little more than a week after release, and after players had time to really sink their teeth into it, a very serious PC-exclusive bug suddenly came to light. Cyberpunk 2077 was consistently, irretrievably corrupting save files that grew over 8MB in size.

CD Projekt's initial answer was to go back to an earlier save, and try to avoid overstuffing your inventory with items and crafting materials, which was presumably inflating file sizes. Interestingly, it also made no promises about a fix, saying only that "the save file size limit might be increased in one of the future patches."

Fortunately, the 1.06 hotfix released today does in fact fix that problem, and the 8MB file size limit is gone. Unfortunately for anyone who encountered it, the fix will not repair any corrupted saves. Sorry, but they're gone for good.

The update also fixes a bug that caused Dum Dum to go missing from the Totentanz entrance during the Second Conflict side job, and "memory management and stability" has been improved on consoles, which will hopefully mean fewer crashes. That's the full extent of the update, but despite the relatively small number of fixes it's a beefy patch, weighing in at roughly 1GB in size. Regardless, that save file fix is a significant one—you'll want to grab this update as soon as possible.