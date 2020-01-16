Cyberpunk 2077 is delayed

Cyberpunk 2077, which was slated to be out this April, isn't going to make it. CD Projekt Red dropped the news today that its big ugly-future-RPG has been rescheduled to September 17.

The full delay announcement is below.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYVJanuary 16, 2020

R. Talsorian Games, the company that created the Cyberpunk tabletop RPGs that Cyberpunk 2077 is based on, expressed support for the delay on Twitter.