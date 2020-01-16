Popular

Cyberpunk 2077 is delayed

CD Projekt delivered the bad, but not entirely unexpected news, today.

Cyberpunk 2077, which was slated to be out this April, isn't going to make it. CD Projekt Red dropped the news today that its big ugly-future-RPG has been rescheduled to September 17.

The full delay announcement is below. 

R. Talsorian Games, the company that created the Cyberpunk tabletop RPGs that Cyberpunk 2077 is based on, expressed support for the delay on Twitter.

