Cyberpunk 2077 E3 trailer breakdown series introduces cyberassassination

Update (August 27): For more, check out this 4K Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage.

Original story: This Cyberpunk 2077 quest designer says the game is "inherently political". Our everything we learned from E3 2018 and more roundup backs that up—and the FPS/RPG's latest frame-by-frame trailer breakdown talks cyberassassination, the setting's cultural roots, and the Trauma Team. In short: Night City sounds brutal. "The worst place to live in America," indeed.

As if I need to drive that point home, the following still features at the 1.09 mark above.

"Night City is a global center for megacorporation operations and home to regional branches of corporate giants such as Arasaka and Militech," explains developer CD Projekt Red in this episode, named 'Corportations'. "In Night City, Arasaka specializes in protective services and the distribution of their Japanese-made products throughout North America. Over the years, it has developed a dark reputation as a corporation that is to be feared and one which covers its tracks using cyberassassins, an army of lawyers as well an alleged connection to the yakuza.

"Militech, on the other hand, is an arms dealer based out of the eastern US. Working closely with police and military forces, it has substantially contributed to civilian security systems. It’s a powerhouse manufacturer of high-grade military technology—from simple firearms to heavily armored combat vehicles."

Further down the page, you'll find the establishing shot of the city at 24 seconds.

"Night City is home to many shops, restaurants, and decor that draw inspiration from Japanese, Chinese, Filipino, and Indian culture, among others," says the post. "These include Kiroshi Optics, Kabayan Foods, Fuyutsuki Electronics, and Masala Studios as well as maneki-neko figurines and tengu imagery that enrich the world."

When it all goes to shit, which, given everything we've discussed so far I suspect it will, the Trauma Team step in. It's unusual for on-call paramedics to be given 'expert' combat training, right? Not here.

Those chaps appear briefly in the trailer at 1.03. And while one member of the Trauma Team operates a defibrillator on a fallen civilian, his colleagues stand by equipped with what appears to be assault rifles. These dudes aren't messing about.

"The Trauma Team is composed of paramedics expertly trained in combat, who will go to any length to deliver their clients from harm," says episode 12's blurb. "Those wealthy enough to afford a Trauma Team medical plan receive a card and biochip implant. When the chip recognizes a medical problem in a client’s system, it immediately informs the Trauma Team who rush to the scene to stabilize and extract the patient—rain or shine, war zone or picnic."

