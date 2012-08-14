Crysis 3's Hunter multiplayer mode pits invisible bowmen against the most dangerous game

In Crysis 3's Hunter mode -- revealed in the trailer above -- two nanosuited-up predators (not Predators , but also kind of like that) will have to hunt down 14 Cell troopers who are just looking for a way out. When a Cell trooper is killed, it appears that he returns as a Hunter.

Those troopers had quite an arrowing experience, wouldn't you say? I'm sorry. Really sorry. Anyway, here are some things we can learn from this trailer: One, you do not want the Hunters to get you. Two, yelling at the Hunters is not a good way to avoid being gotten. And three, "Come and get me!" is an especially poor choice of things to yell.