Crysis 3 gets unofficial OnTheFly utility - tweak graphics in-game with a single button press

MaLDo, creator of the exceptionally pretty Crysis 2 graphics update and spotter of Crysis 3's ropey optimisation issues , has released a new tool for Crytek's latest PC punisher. OnTheFly lets you easily tweak Crysis 3's CVAR values in-game with a single button press. New shortcuts let you hide the HUD, tweak Depth of Field, and load a selection of custom presets. It should be perfect for keeping your frame rate high while your rig's assaulted by the sheer graphical powerhouse that is the first level's moving ropes.

The utility lets you create your own graphics presets, but MaLDo says the ones he provides are plenty pretty, enabling Global Illumination and high distance view even on low. You can also instantly modify the weapon FOV, which Crysis 3 apparently resets after every respawn.

MaLDo is keen to point out that the modified executable is not a crack, so won't bypass the game's DRM. He does, however, warn that the utility is only meant for singleplayer use, and that taking it into multiplayer may result in a ban.

You can download OnTheFly from here . See the full selection of shortcuts it enables below.

O - Hide HUD (Maybe you want to take some beautiful screenshots)

P - Show HUD (Maybe you want to locate enemies after taking screenshots :P)

I - Modify weapon FOV (Crysis 3 resets weapon FOV after every respawn)

6 - Reload low quality preset

7 - Reload recommended quality preset

8 - Reload ultra quality preset

9 - Activate normal Depth of field

0 - Activate ultra Depth of field

T - Activate slowmotion

Z - Deactivate slowmotion.