Crysis 3 gameplay video shows dangers of tall grass, alien archery

We already know all about the claustrophobic confusion of hunting and fleeing space-squids in Crysis 3's overgrown vegetation, but Crytek's latest gameplay video shows us just how turned-around you can get when waging war in a lawnmower's worst nightmare. Crytek respectfully eschews distracting narration and time-consuming logo crawls in favor of over six minutes of pure, unfiltered gameplay. That's the best kind of trailer—where it shows what the players themselves will experience without added fluff. Crysis 3 releases February 19.