Crysis 2 Remastered tease turns up on Twitter

A year ago, Crytek let slip (and then confirmed) that it was working on a remastered version of Crysis, the nanosuit-powered FPS that was originally released in 2007. Now it looks like the sequel is in for the same treatment.

They used to call me Prophet.May 20, 2021 See more

"They used to call me Prophet" is a line spoken by Major Laurence "Prophet" Barnes near the beginning of Crysis 2. Prophet was also a major character in the original Crysis as the commanding officer of Raptor Team, and despite his death in Crysis 2 (sorry for the spoiler, but it's been ten years) he also plays a major role in Crysis 3.

In case there was any doubt, Crytek followed up with another tweet featuring a screenshot from Crysis 2:

👀 pic.twitter.com/lGzfYFkByKMay 21, 2021 See more

A Crysis 2 remaster isn't exactly unexpected. The first one went over reasonably well, and this would be an opportunity to address some of its shortcomings, like a lack of quicksaves. It'd also be a great way for shooter fans who missed it the first time around to get caught up: The Crysis games aren't quite essential shooters, but they are dumb, silly fun—the kind of lightweight FPS you can jump in and out of when you've got a little time to waste and want to spend it blowing things up.

I've reached out to Crytek to ask what's going on, and will update if I receive a reply.