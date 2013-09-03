Crypt of the NecroDancer continues to pump out the jams in a new trailer

We've been keeping a weather eye on the excellently titled Crypt of the NecroDancer around here, so we're very pleased to see that a new cinematic trailer landed for the “hardcore rhythm-based roguelike” last week. Crypt of the NecroDancer follows the story of an unnamed hero who is fighting back against The Man for telling her she's “too young.” Too young to what? I'm not sure, but it looks like they were telling her not to go graverobbing, which is actually pretty solid advice.

After falling into a crypt, the NecroDancer busts out his mad beats, steals her still-beating heart and takes off. Fighting across disco-floor dungeons, the hero takes a dive through what looks like Dungeons of Dredmore crossed with Dance Dance Revolution. My favorite detail? The skeletons are jamming as they come toward you to tear apart your tender mortal flesh.

The new trailer lacks the sick bass line of the previous trailer, but it shows off more of the groovy-enough-to-make-games-journalists-dance music and dungeon diving. Upgradable skills and loot make an appearance, and word is you can use your own MP3s to drive the soundtrack.

Crypt of the NecroDancer will hit early access release late this year for a mere $14.99. Keep an eye on its website for updates.