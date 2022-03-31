Crush Chaos in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide this September

Audio player loading…

I still fire up Vermintide 2 on occasion when the desire to smash some big rats takes over, but as a 40K boy I am eager to leave the fantasy realm behind and stomp around a grimdark hive city in its follow-up, Darktide. Luckily, its arrival is not too far off.

Darktide was initially due out last year but unfortunately had to be pushed back due to the pandemic. It looks like it's reached the final stretch, however, and we'll be able to team up with some buds against the corrupting forces of Chaos on September 13.

In the meantime, here's a new trailer to keep you going.

Bolstered by a story written by prolific author Dan Abnett—responsible for the brilliant Gaunt's Ghosts and Eisenhorn series, as well as a long list of Marvel, DC and 2000 AD comics—Darktide will see you fight your way through a hive city infested with Chaos along with a trio of pals. Unlike the vast majority of 40K games, you won't be stepping into the massive boots of some Space Marines, instead picking from an eclectic mix of Inquisition agents, including a massive ogryn.

As for your foes, you'll be facing minions of the Chaos god Nurgle, from the weak but troublingly numerous poxwalkers, to Imperial traitors who've fallen in with a bad crowd. I'll miss the skaven, sure, but I'm always happy to stomp on some gruesome plague-loving goons.

With Vermintide 2 solidly being one of my all-time favourite co-op romps, I've got high hopes for this one.