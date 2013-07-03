Crusader Kings Chronicles: Lords of the North, Chapter 4

Victory or Valhall! With the release of Crusader Kings II: The Old Gods, the time has come once again to weave a stirring saga of war, love, betrayal, and adventure. This is the Crusader Kings Chronicle: Lords of the North.

Last week , after weathering attempt after attempt to bring it to heel, the House of Stórr forged a throne, and Ragnarr Þórólfrsson became King Ragnarr I of Norway. Claiming descent from the Norse thunder god, Thor, he proclaimed his blood-right to rule over all the North, and began mustering his forces to attack and subjugate King Björn Ironside of Sweden, son of legendary viking Ragnarr Loðbrok.

Thunder's sons are rising! Onward!

Get caught up: Chapter 1 , Chapter 2 , Chapter 3 .

