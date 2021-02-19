Crusader Kings 2's wealth of DLC is now available as a monthly subscription

It's a common truism that Paradox games don't really get good until they're a few expansions deep. But if you're not certain which of Crusader Kings 2's many DLCs are worth keeping, Paradox will now let you try the lot for a modest monthly subscription.

CK2 has acquired a healthy amount of post-launch support since 2012, with 13 major expansions and dozens more units, portraits, music packs and otherwise filling out the game's store page—a full $310.70/£232.50 of additional stuff. Speaking in a forum post, Paradox admits that picking up CK2 at this point is a daunting proposition, and hopes to provides a more accessible door into the feudal sim.

"With so much additional content available, the cost for new Crusader Kings II players can seem prohibitive or intimidating. This is an affordable way for players to experience the entire Crusader Kings II catalogue without having to weigh which items they would prefer to purchase."

Available on Steam for £4/$5 a month, subscribers will immediately have access to every piece of released CK2 content. Stop paying, and you'll lose access to everything but the base game, which has been free-to-play since October 2019.

Paradox says it's looking into bringing a similar subscription to its other games in future. DLC will still be there to buy for keeps at full-price, but this does seem a handy option for folks paralyzed by the excess of DLC the studio's games acquire. Putting down a fiver to see which ones you like doesn't sound half-bad.