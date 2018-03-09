Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy is coming to PC later this year

By all reports, Activision's Crash Bandicoot remakes sold astonishingly well when they released exclusively for PS4 last year. The package collected the first three Crash Bandicoot games, with each built from scratch but completely in-keeping with the original design. After a year of Sony exclusivity, Activision announced today that the collection will hit PC on July 10, as well as Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Rumours suggest that the success of Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy has prompted Activision to take the mascot a bit more seriously. According to Crash Bandicoot fansite crashmania.net, a merchandise company let slip that a brand new Crash game will release in 2019, and that Activision has a "five-year plan" for the furry, um, bandicoot.

Whatever the case, your mileage will vary depending on the power of your nostalgic impulses, and your patience for the game's rather antiquated 3D platforming design. In her review on our sister site Gamesradar, Louis Blain wrote that the remakes were "gorgeous, and a clear labour of love, but the controls might drive you, err, N. Sane."

Here's a trailer: