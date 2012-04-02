CraftStudio, "a game to make games," nearing funding goal on Indiegogo

CraftStudio, an integrated set of collaborative game design tools, is nearing its $16,000 funding goal with a current balance of $12,010. Unlike Kickstarter projects, Indiegogo's "flexible funding" option will deliver the funds whether or not the goal is met.

The project, which began its funding campaign last month, is gaining public support for the reason most crowdfunded things do: it's pretty damn neat. CraftStudio offers blocky modeling, animation, level design, and game scripting tools in one package. It's a bit like a Minecraft-inspired GameMaker , except that its tools encompass the entire design workflow, and it's made to be a multiplayer experience, allowing "players" to collaborate in real time.

The 7MB alpha version is available free on the game's official site . It's a little rough, but the software's promise is already apparent in the variety of test projects, from Minecraft and Mario recreations to original worlds, which are already underway. Good things usually happen when you give PC gamers new tools to express their creativity, so keep an eye on this one.