Crackdown 2 developer Ruffian working with Rockstar on 'upcoming titles'

Crackdown 2 developer Ruffian Games, which was one of the studios helping 343 Industries bring Halo: Reach into The Master Chief Collection, is working on upcoming games for Rockstar, and it's hiring developers with experience building multiplayer games.

The developer is hiring for multiple positions including graphics engineers and a UI engineer, and it's looking for developers with "generalised experience in multiplayer action games" on both PC and consoles.

None of the job adverts mention Rockstar, but industry body The Scottish Games Network said on its website that Ruffian is working on "upcoming titles" for Rockstar. Ruffian has since retweeted the article with the message: "We're hiring!"

Ruffian also built the multiplayer portion of Crackdown 3 and recently released a multiplayer VR game called RADtv.

We don't know whether Ruffian is working on a new game for Rockstar or a port of an existing game, but the job descriptions suggests that whatever it is will be multiplayer-focused. Ruffian is based in Dundee, Scotland, around 40 miles north of Rockstar North's base in Edinburgh.

On its website, Ruffian says it counts former Grand Theft Auto and Manhunt developers among its staff, which means it has a pre-existing connection with Rockstar.

