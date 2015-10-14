Counter-Strike: Global Offensive now has its own clothing line

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is an ultra-competitive first-person shooter, but who said it couldn't be a clothing line too? One fashion label has decided it can be and, in partnership with Valve, is taking votes on the best designs. As the image above suggests, if all goes to plan you'll soon be able to wear jackets brandished with your favourite weapon skin.

Who wants this, though? Plenty of people apparently: according to Betabrand the above jacket has racked up over 11,000 votes. And it doesn't stop at jackets. Blouses, short sleeve shirts, athletic tees and chicken dresses are also available, and they're all surprisingly tasteful too. Much better than the boxshot-on-a-cheap-black-shirt fare we're used to around these parts, but then, I'm no authority on fashion so you can be the judge.

Check out some more options below: