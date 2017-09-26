Corsair’s latest RAM is the finishing touch to whiting out your build

Corsair is now offering its Vengeance RGB DDR4 memory modules with white heatspreaders, Previously available only in black, the new color option could fit right in with an all-white (or mostly white) configuration, if that's the direction you want to go.

Word of caution—RGB responsibly. Each module comes with RGB lighting that you can program individually, leading to some interesting color combinations. These do not require separate power sources, they draw what they need from the DIMM slot.

Corsair's Vengeance RGB is compatible with several motherboard utilities, including Gigabyte's RGB Fusion, MSI's Mystic Light, and Asus' Aura Sync lighting control software. And of course you can use Corsair's own Link software.

Beyond the bling, these new kits bring fast frequencies and relatively tight timings to the table. The following kits are available: