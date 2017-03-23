Corsair One is now available to pre-order starting at $1,800

Corsair is best known for its line of memory kits and gaming peripherals, but now we'll have to consider it a PC builder, too. That's because the company has begun accepting pre-orders for its previously announced Corsair One, a fully built PC that only needs to be plugged in and turned on.

"With over 22 years powering the world’s best PCs, we knew now was the right time to bring together all our knowledge to create a truly exceptional PC," said Andy Paul, Corsair CEO and founder. "Corsair One is the result—unbelievably compact, quiet and with incredible performance, it changes what people will expect from a high-end PC."

The Corsair One uses a custom case built from milled aluminum. Blue lighting adorns the front, though Corsair keeps the effect subtle.

On the inside, Corsair said every party was specifically designed and chosen to fit high-end hardware and cooling of a full-size desktop into a compact system measuring 200m x 176mm x 380mm.

Every system is liquid cooled and built around an Intel Kaby Lake processor, including the base model, which goes for $1,800. That one includes an Intel Core i7-7700 CPU nestled into an MSI Z270 mini-ITX motherboard, 16GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-2400 RAM, GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, Corsair Force LE 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Corsair SF400 80 Plus Gold SFX power supply, and Windows 10 Home.

Sitting one rung up is the Corsair One Pro. It runs $2,200 and is upgraded with a Core i7-7700K CPU, GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, and a 480GB SSD.

Above those configurations are two Corsair One Pro models that are exclusive to Corsair's web store. The first one runs $2,300 and kicks things up a notch with a 960GB SSD, while a $2,600 configuration upgrades the graphics card to a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and the PSU to an SF500.

How do they perform? Stay tuned—we're currently benchmarking and testing a Corsair One and will have a full review ready soon. In the meantime, check out our unboxing video up top.