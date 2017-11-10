Corsair lays claim to the world's fastest 32GB DDR4 memory kit

Seeing Corsair and G.Skill pump out increasingly faster memory kits brings us back to the old days, when high frequencies mattered more than they do now. While the landscape has changed, the race is still on to deliver the fastest memory, and right now Corsair is winning in the 32GB category with its new Vengeance kit.

"Typically, the fastest DDR4 memory kits are limited to low-capacity kits, but with this kit Corsair has combined ultra-high frequency, with high capacity, validating in MemTest at an effective frequency of 4,333MHz, a record for this configuration," Corsair says.

Corsair's new 32GB DDR4-4333 Vengeance LPX memory kit (MCK32GX4M4K4333C19) consists of four 8GB modules with hand-sorted and "extensively binned" Samsung B-die memory chips. Timings are a bit aggressive for this frequency at 19-26-26-46, at 1.5V. The kit is XMP 2.0 compliant, so there shouldn't be any tinkering in the BIOS to get Corsair's memory to run as advertised, depending on the motherboard.

Select overclockers and enthusiasts will get first dibs when this memory is made available next month, and will undoubtedly be used in record overclocking attempts. Corsair did not say how it much it will cost. As a point of reference, its Vengeance LPX 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-4133 memory kit sells for $470 on Newegg.