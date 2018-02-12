Corsair launches a wireless mechanical keyboard for gaming on the couch

When it comes to wired versus wireless gaming peripherals, we can talk about lag and latency all day long. However, if you're playing games on your couch in your living room, do you really want cables extending across the floor? Probably not, and that's where Corsair's new K63 wireless gaming keyboard and lapboard combo come into play.

Corsair first unveiled this solution at CES last month. It's basically a wireless version of its K63 keyboard that comes bundled with a lapboard. The keyboard itself is a tenkeyless (TKL) plank, meaning it doesn't have a dedicated number pad, and uses Cherry MX Red key switches that are known for being light and quiet.

This version of the K63 also has a blue LED backlight instead of red, and like the regular K63, is controlled by Corsair's CUE utility. It also features 1ms 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 4.2 LE connectivity with 128-bit AES encryption to keep your keystrokes safe, along with a USB wired option.

According to Corsair, you can get up to 15 hours of use before having to recharge the battery, though it's not clear if that's with the LED backlighting turned on or off.

As for the lapboard that it sits in, it has a memory foam cushion on the bottom, a built-in wrist rest, and a full-size cloth mousepad on the right. Combined with the keyboard, the entire setup weighs 6.5 pounds (2.94 kg).

The K63 wireless keyboard and lapboard combo is available now for $160. If you're only interested in the keyboard, Corsair sells it as a standalone item for $110. There's also a special edition model with "ice blue" LED backlighting for the same price.