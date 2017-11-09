Cooler Master's Hyper 212 LED air cooler is on sale for $15

Cooler Master's Hyper 212 line of air coolers are popular for delivering good cooling performance at a reasonable price. Well, the bang-for-buck just got even better—the company's Hyper 212 LED with PWM is on sale at Newegg for $15.

That is half of what this cooler normally sells for, and a steal if you're in the market for a decent air cooler. It consist of a large aluminum block with four heatpipes that slide into the base and flatten out on the bottom to make direct contact with the CPU.

It comes with a single 120mm PWM fan with red LED lighting, and a quick-snap fan mounting bracket. If you need more cooling, you can add a second fan (not included) on the other side of the heatsink.

The cooler supports a wide range of Intel and AMD sockets. AMD's AM4 socket is listed among them, with an asterisk. Newegg doesn't clarify what the asterisk is for, though Cooler Master's website says only the newer version of the Hyper 212 LED works with AM4 setups. So, which are you getting? This is a NeweggFlash listing with item number N82E16835103218. In Newegg's regular store front, that item number points to the newer version, and that's what we assume is up for grabs here.

You can find the cooler on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.