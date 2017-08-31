Cooler Master's chilly HAF 932 case falls to $85 after mail-in-rebate

One of the most well-liked cases is currently being offered at a deep discount. We are talking about Cooler Master's HAF 932 full-tower chassis with copious airflow, which can be had for $85 after applying promo code EMCSRJDR4 and cashing in a $35 mail-in-rebate.

This case is maintaining a perfect 5/5 rating from over 3,000 user reviews, and a 4.5/5 rating on Amazon from a few hundred user evaluations. The main selling point here is cooling—it comes with a 230mm red LED fan up front and a 230mm fan on the side, plus there is room for a 230mm fan up top (or three 120mm fans) and a 140mm fan in the rear.

For those who prefer to liquid cool, the case can accommodate a 240mm or 360mm radiator up top.

You can fit up to five hidden and one exposed 3.5-inch drives inside this case (converted from a 5.25-inch drive bay), and four 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drives (coverted from two 3.5-inch drive bays).

The front panel I/O is home to two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, separate headphone and microphone jacks, and a Firewire port (in case anyone still uses those).

You can grab the case on sale here.

