Where to construct a wooden hatchery in Fortnite

Another week of Fortnite Season 7 is here, and we've got a new batch of challenges to help us get those battle pass stars. Frankly, I think this is one of Fortnite's best seasons in a while, and it's partly due to an interesting theme, and subsequently some interesting challenges.

This week, Epic wants us to construct a wooden hatchery in Fortnite. It's not entirely clear if this is for innocent chicken eggs or whatever eggs those bizarre aliens come in.

But we've done the hard work for you and located exactly where to find a wooden hatchery location. Read on for the full guide, and don't forget to check out our other Fortnite guides.

Hatchery locations

There are two locations you can build a wooden hatchery in Fortnite.

Wooden hatchery 1: You'll find one wooden hatchery on the island northeast of Stealthy Stronghold. Look for the small shack with a fire pit outside, near the Unremarkable Shack location.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Wooden hatchery 2: Another wooden hatchery is directly south of Slurpy Swamp's factory, near the coast. Look for the smallest island in the swamp, which has an elevated shack on stilts.

For your trouble, you get a whopping 45,000 XP, which should help significantly bump up your battle pass.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

That's it for this challenge. Make sure to check out our Fortnite guides section for more challenge walkthroughs.

- How to get the Bugha skin in Fortnite

- The best Fortnite skins

- Where to plant saplings

- Where to place prepper supplies in Fortnite