Consortium has a free Steam weekend—and you get to keep the game

Immersive, open-ended sci-fi RPG Consortium is having a free weekend on Steam, much like dozens of other games before it. I rarely bother to engage with those, because I don't have much time to play games at the weekend, and because I can't be bothered to download several gigs of game only to have to delete it all a couple of days later. The Consortium one is different. Not only because I already own it, but because this is a Steam free weekend with...a difference.

Download Consortium before the free weekend runs out on Monday, and you'll get to keep it forever. (Or until Steam eventually dies and takes all your games with it, obviously.) What is Consortium? It's a massively ambitious RPG set on a big aircraft, where you have quite a lot of choice in how to approach your secretive mission. An even more ambitious sequel has been announced—a sequel that's heading to Kickstarter tomorrow.