Popular

Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces trailer introduces emplacements

By

Company of Heroes

Here's the last in Relic's series of videos introducing the new units of Company of Heroes 2's upcoming multiplayer expandalone, The British Forces. This time, it's all about emplacements—that's your mortars, your anti-tank guns, and your AA. Basically, all the stuff designed to make other stuff explode.

Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces will be out on September 3. For a further look at what it's all about, check out Ian's hands-on preview or watch the previous "Know Your Units" videos below.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments