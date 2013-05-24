Company of Heroes 2 story trailer suggests war might not be all fun and games

Well thanks, morose Russian soldier man. Here I was thinking about Company of Heroes 2 , and getting all excited for another slice of deep RTS action, when suddenly you decide to bring the mood down. Yes, technically war might be a little bit rubbish. But when it's restricted to my computer, it's great. Although, even then, I guess I could understand his lack of enthusiasm. I did get a lot of people killed in the first game.

Company of Heroes 2 is due out June 25th. Tom Senior has been our point-man on Relic's winter wargame, providing multiplayer beta impressions here .